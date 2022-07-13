Erie County Sheriff's Office deputy injured during arrest in West Seneca

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced a deputy was injured during an arrest in West Seneca Tuesday.

The incident occurred during an investigation in the area of 330 Orchard Park Road in West Seneca.

The sheriff's office said 50-year-old Jose Santiago was allegedly observed in a drug transaction and then entered a parked vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, as officers approached Santiago he allegedly attempted to flee. When he allegedly attempted to flee an ECSO vehicle was struck and minor damage occurred to both vehicles. Santiago then allegedly fled on foot and was allegedly observed discarding a kilogram of cocaine. Santiago was apprehended by officers after a brief struggle and the cocaine was recovered and submitted for analysis.

According to the sheriff's office, during the pursuit Santiago allegedly recklessly caused a "catastrophic injury" to a deputy’s leg and the deputy is scheduled to undergo emergency surgery.

Santiago was placed in the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment in the Town of West Seneca.