Erie County Sheriff's Office deputy injured during an arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced a deputy was injured during an arrest Monday.

The incident occurred early Monday when a vehicle was allegedly observed traveling at a high rate of speed on Brant-North Collins Road. The sheriff's office said a pursuit was initiated but ended when the vehicle reached speeds over 100 mph. The vehicle was later found in the driveway of a residence on Versailles Plank.

The sheriff's office said while preparing the vehicle for impound, 31-year-old Cody Sundown came out of the residence and was allegedly verbally and physically aggressive toward the deputies and allegedly pushed deputy Zani.

According to the sheriff's office, Sundown was advised he was under arrest and allegedly began throwing punches at the deputies. The sheriff's office said he continued to resist arrest and allegedly attempted to remove a deputy’s taser and utility belt. He allegedly repeatedly struck deputy Zani in the head until he was taken into custody.

Sundown faces the following charges:

Assaulting a police officer

Second-degree assault

Attempted criminal possession of a weapon

Obstruction of governmental administration

Criminal mischief

Rsisting arrest

Harassment

The sheriff's office said deputy Zani was transported to ECMC for evaluation and treated for a concussion and shoulder and elbow injuries. He was later released. Sundown was transported to the Erie County Holding Center pending court proceedings.