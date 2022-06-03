Erie County Sheriff's Office deputy facing charges after "display of a long gun"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Erie County Sheriff's Office deputy is facing charges after the alleged "display of a long gun," according to the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.

The district attorney's office said Marc A. Scarpace was charged in North Tonawanda City Court with third-degree assault, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection to an incident that occurred on May 30.

North Tonawanda police told 7 News the incident is a domestic case that occurred in a private home and the agency will not comment further.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office released the following statement to 7 News:

"The Sheriff’s Office was notified of his arrest, and Sheriff Garcia placed Mr. Scarpace on immediate Administrative Leave without pay. The Professional Standards Division is leading the administrative investigation."

Scarpace is due back in North Tonawanda City Court on June 29.