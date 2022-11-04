Erie County Sheriff's Office deputies locate missing man after Buffalo Bills Sunday Night Football game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced deputies were able to locate a missing man after the Buffalo Bills Sunday Night Football game on October 30.

The sheriff's office said it received a report of a vulnerable adult that was separated from their party at the end of the third quarter. The Air-1 unit searched areas east of the stadium while deputies searched in and around lots.

The man was located by chiefs Greenan and Hartman in a private lot about a mile west of the stadium around 1:35 a.m. According to the sheriff's office, he was disoriented and transported back to the stadium for evaluation. He was later reunited with his party.