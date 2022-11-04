Erie County Sheriff's Office deputies locate missing man after Buffalo Bills Sunday Night Football game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced deputies were able to locate a missing man after the Buffalo Bills Sunday Night Football game on October 30.
The sheriff's office said it received a report of a vulnerable adult that was separated from their party at the end of the third quarter. The Air-1 unit searched areas east of the stadium while deputies searched in and around lots.
The man was located by chiefs Greenan and Hartman in a private lot about a mile west of the stadium around 1:35 a.m. According to the sheriff's office, he was disoriented and transported back to the stadium for evaluation. He was later reunited with his party.
“This shows great dedication by the two chiefs to continue their efforts well after the game. They located the individual about two hours after the game ended and a good distance from where my agency patrols. This could have had a tragic outcome without their commitment and efforts. I also want to commend and thank the nearly 68,000 fans for their good behavior and for representing our city, county, and region in such a great manner on national TV.”
- Erie County Sheriff John Garcia