Erie County Sheriff's Office boosting diversity on its force

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As Black History Month comes to a close, the Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking to expand diversity on its force.

Sheriff John Garcia hosted a diversity forum Friday night to shine a spotlight on the need for a more diverse group of officers to serve and protect communities around the county.

He said out of the 160 workers in the Sheriff's Office, there is only one Black officer and no Hispanic officers.

"A third of the population, we have one Black officer, zero Hispanics, no Black females, no Hispanic females. We have a long way to go," Garcia said.

He added that he hopes to have continuous recruitment to increase the number of diverse hires.

According to the sheriff's office, December's recruitment exam brought in hardly any prospects.

If you want to apply for a position with the Erie County Sheriff's Office, you can do so here.

Once you submit an application, Garcia said there will be an interview, background check and a drug test.

He said, with overtime, workers can make $80,000 to $100,000.

Garcia told 7 News he could not conclude the forum without mentioning his coworker and friend Aaron Salter who died in the Tops mass shooting.

"{Aaron} passed away at the Tops on 5/14, defending the community. What a gentleman. There are good cops. We have to get our youth to believe that because of this, a great profession, it could change your life. You could serve the community. You're never going to be a millionaire but it's about public service," he said.