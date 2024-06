BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office said 14-year-old Alina Baker was reported missing and is asking for the public's assistance in locating her.

The sheriff's office said Baker's last known location was in Springville and she was wearing ripped blue jeans, a jean jacket and black sneakers.

Baker is described as 5'2" tall and 130 pounds with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call ECSO dispatch at (716) 858-2903 and refer to CL 24-057648.