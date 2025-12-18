Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Erie County Sheriff's Office asks for public assistance in locating missing man

Erie County Sheriff's Office
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Cody Climenhaga was last seen in late August/early September and reported missing in December. He is known to frequent the Sardinia, Arcade and Delevan areas, but the scope is not limited to that specific region.

Climenhaga is described by the sheriff's office as about 5'11" tall and 180 pounds. He has a tattoo of a shamrock on his neck and has no known vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECSO non-emergency number at (716) 858-2903.

