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Erie County Sheriff's Office asks for public assistance in locating missing Clarence man

MARC MONTANINO MISSING PERSON
WKBW
MARC MONTANINO MISSING PERSON
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CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man from the Town of Clarence.

The sheriff's office says 46-year-old Marc Montanino of Clarence was last seen near Main Street and Thompson Road in the Town of Clarence on Friday.

Montanino is described as 5'10" tall and190 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a forest green jacket, blue T-shirt, and green cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at (716) 858-2903.

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