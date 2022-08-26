Erie County Sheriff's Office asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 24-year-old

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 24-year-old man.

The sheriff's office said 24-year-old Caleb Holmes was last seen leaving his home in Grand Island on August 22 around 8:30 a.m. He was reportedly taking an NFTA bus to his job in Buffalo. He was wearing a red #17 Buffalo Bills jersey, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Holmes is described as 5’10” tall and approximately 230 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903 and reference CL# 22-062128.