Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Erie County Sheriff's Office announces traffic information for Garth Brooks concert at Highmark Stadium

Garth Brooks
Brent N. Clarke/Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. Brooks is canceling his tour dates in five cities, citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases. He will cancel his planned next shows in Ohio, North Carolina, Maryland, Massachusetts and Tennessee. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Garth Brooks
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 09:58:37-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced traffic information for the Garth Brooks concert at Highmark Stadium on Saturday.

The concert is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Saturday and the sheriff's office said traffic patterns will be similar to the traffic patterns for Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium:

Abbott Road

  • The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 4:00 p.m.;
  • The road will remain closed until after the concert;
  • Lots 2, 3, Camper lot, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;
  • Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

  • Shortly before the conclusion of the concert, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

  • All stadium lots open at 5:00 p.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

You can find maps of the stadium and parking lots here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United