ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced traffic information for the Garth Brooks concert at Highmark Stadium on Saturday.

The concert is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Saturday and the sheriff's office said traffic patterns will be similar to the traffic patterns for Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium:

Abbott Road



The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 4:00 p.m.;

The road will remain closed until after the concert;

Lots 2, 3, Camper lot, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)



Shortly before the conclusion of the concert, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots



All stadium lots open at 5:00 p.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

You can find maps of the stadium and parking lots here.