Erie County Sheriff's Office announces death of K9 Uma

ECSO K9 DEATH 1.jpg
Erie County Sheriff's Office
ECSO K9 DEATH 1.jpg
Posted at 12:49 PM, Apr 04, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of K9 Uma.

According to the sheriff's office, K9 Uma had an aggressive form of cancer and spent her last few hours with her handler, Deputy Reeves.

K9 Uma was 10 years old and spent the last few years as a Cadaver Detection K9. Before that K9 Uma spent several years as a search and rescue dog with handler Linda Sherry.

