Erie County Sheriff's Office Air 1 unit assists Buffalo police in search for stolen vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office and Buffalo Police announced three people were arrested after the ECSO's Air 1 unit assisted police in the search for a stolen vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the incident occurred on Thursday while Air 1 was on a routine training flight over the city.

According to the sheriff's office, BPD officers allegedly observed an Alfa Romeo SUV reported stolen out of West Seneca in the area of E. Delavan Ave. and Eggert Rd. and requested assistance from Air 1.

The sheriff's office personnel utilized onboard equipment to establish visual contact and track the vehicle.

The vehicle allegedly went into a parking lot off of Ellicott St. and fled the SUV and got into a Honda Civic reported stolen out of Buffalo. Air 1 maintained visual contact and tracked the vehicle to a parking lot on W. Delavan Ave where three suspects allegedly fled the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the following charges were filed by Buffalo police:

19-year-old Alexander Wilson



Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree

Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the 3rd Degree

False Personation

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree

19-year-old Abreia Tucker



Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree

Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree

Unauthorized use of a Vehicle in the 3rd Degree

16-year-old juvenile offender



Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree

Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree

