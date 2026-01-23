Erie County Sheriff's Office Air 1 helicopter helps track down alleged stolen vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office Air 1 helicopter helped track down an alleged stolen Ford Explorer in Buffalo on Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, a 17-year-old boy was allegedly driving the car. He eventually rolled into a fire hydrant and was arrested on multiple misdemeanors and felonies.

"Conduct like this creates a safety risk for everyone on our roadways. That's why the Erie County Sheriff's Office is committed to working with our communities to stress the dangers created by motor vehicle theft. We frequently increase our patrols in neighborhoods when residents report suspicious activity. Our Aviation Unit is highly trained to track such vehicles, allowing law enforcement to avoid high-speed chases and facilitating a safe resolution to these cases."

The sheriff's office says thousands of vehicles are reported stolen across Erie County each year, but these tips can bring those numbers down:

