Erie County Sheriff Special Operations Units provide aid in several incidents

Per the Erie County Sheriff's Department, Air 1 assisted the Buffalo Police Department in tracking down a stolen Kia Sportage on April 26.

The Air 1 helicopter tracked the car for over 30 minutes, leading to five suspects taken into custody.

Air 1 then assisted with locating a missing four year-old boy who was thought to have fallen into Lake Erie near Presque Isle State Park.

The child was located safe and unharmed.

Air 1 has also been assisting with the search for Keith Little.

He is thought to be driving a 2014 Silver Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up truck bearing a NY REG 30489JY license plate.

If you see Keith or the vehicle he is believed to be operating, please contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 716-858-2903.

Officials advise against directly contacting the subject.