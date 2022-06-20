Erie County Sheriff: missing 21-year-old man's body found after car accident in Boston

TOWN OF BOSTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing 21-year-old man was found in the Town of Boston Monday.

Deputies say Michael Fox's body was found in his black 2008 Chevy Cobalt on Shero Road in Boston. They believe he died in a single-car crash.

Fox was initially reported missing Friday.

The sheriff's office says its Crash Investigation Unit is looking into the accident.