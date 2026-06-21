Erie County Sheriff investigates fatal Collins motorcycle crash

TOWN OF COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in the Town of Collins on Saturday evening.

According to police, just after 5 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from the area of 4320 Gowanda Zoar Road about a large amount of motorcycle debris in the road.

Once on scene, witnesses directed the officer to an area off the shoulder of the roadway where both the driver and his motorcycle were found.

A Collins man, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity will not be released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 716-858-2903 or report it through the ErieCoSheriff phone app.