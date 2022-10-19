Erie County Sheriff hosting two day recruiting event for corrections exam and nurses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia announced Wednesday that his office will host a recruiting event for new deputies and correction officers before the Oct. 26 ECSO corrections exam application deadline.

The two-day event will be held inside Walden Galleria, outside of the Dicks Sporting Goods entrance.

Deputies and correction officers will be present at the event to answer any questions and provide details about the job requirements.

The recruiting event will also be available for registered and licensed practical nurses for the Division of Correctional Health.

The two-day event will take place on Oct. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Oct. 22 from 12 to 3 p.m.

You can fill out the Correction and Deputy Sheriff Officer applications, here.

