Erie County Sheriff hands out free Kia steering locks

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is joining the effort to help Kia owners protect their cars from thefts.

Deputies distributed steering wheel locks to eligible Kia owners at the county highway department building in Cheektowaga Saturday.

Authorities say Kias have been prime targets for thieves who want to be part of a social media challenge.

This all comes in the wake of that deadly crash on the 198 at the 33 split last month, that Buffalo Police say involved that social media challenge.