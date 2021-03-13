Erie County Sheriff finds inmate dead in cell at holding center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff says an inmate was found unresponsive in their cell at the holding center, Saturday morning.

Deputies say after inmates were released from the housing unit for the morning meal around 5:30 a.m., they found that an inmate was still in their bed.

The medical response team performed life saving efforts on the inmate, but were unsuccessful.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says it is filing reports to the New York Commission on Corrections and the U.S. Department of Justice.