Erie County set to release COVID-19 guidance for upcoming school year

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — This late summer surge in COVID-19 cases leaves many parents asking a lot of questions with back to school right around the corner.

To that end, the Erie County Department of Health is set to announce its guidance for grades pre-k through 12 for the upcoming school year.

The guidance will outline recommended health and safety procedures for Erie County's public, private and charter schools to incorporate into their buildings and classrooms.

The announcement will be made Monday morning at 10.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein wil be joined by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, along with a number of local school leaders.

You can watch the announcement streaming live on our website, the WKBW Facebook page, and the WKBW app on Roku, Fire TV, Anroid and Apple TV.