BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo nonprofit that received millions of dollars in taxpayer funding over the years failed to record nearly $5 million in financial transactions, according to a new review by the Erie County Comptroller's Office.

The findings are the latest in a series of financial controversies involving the Seneca-Babcock Community Association, which suspended many of its services earlier this year.

The IRS revoked the organization's federal tax-exempt status in 2020, after it failed to file required tax returns. Despite that, the association continued receiving government funding, including grants it may not have been eligible for.

In 2024, five community centers temporarily closed amid a dispute between the association and the City of Buffalo over responsibility for utility bills.

Then, in March 2026, longtime Executive Director Brian Pilarski resigned after it became public that the organization had failed to file required federal tax returns. Many of the association's services were suspended days later.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office launched an investigation the following month.

Now, a financial review by County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick's office is raising additional questions about the organization's financial management and oversight.

Read the full financial review here:

Among the most significant findings, investigators identified 3,871 financial transactions totaling more than $4.8 million that were omitted from the association's accounting records between 2021 and 2025.

That does not mean money was stolen, but investigators were unable to fully account for thousands of transactions.

The review also uncovered questionable tax documents submitted to Erie County.

Documents presented as tax returns for 2019, 2020 and 2021 repeated the same financial figures from a 2017 return. Investigators also discovered two different versions of the organization's 2021 tax return, with a discrepancy of more than $1.7 million in reported net assets.

Additionally, the Comptroller's Office identified more than $327,000 in sampled county payments that investigators could not fully trace through the organization's financial records.

The report also raises unanswered questions about a reported $1 million building-fund donation, construction spending and online purchases that lacked sufficient supporting documentation.

The Comptroller did not conclude that any money was stolen or that anyone committed a crime. The report was a special financial analysis, not a formal audit.

However, the findings raise serious questions about financial oversight within the nonprofit and Erie County government, including how the association continued receiving public funding after losing its tax-exempt status.

The review recommends stronger financial controls, additional reconciliation of transactions and improved verification of nonprofit eligibility for county funding.