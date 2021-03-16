Erie County remembers lives lost one year into COVID-19 pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One year, that's how long COVID-19 has tormented Erie County.'

Monday, in downtown Buffalo, bells rang; not in celebration of an end in sight, but a reminder of where we've been and who've we lost.

Each time a bell ringing represents 100 lives. The bells of the Old Erie County Court Building rang 17 times. Remembering the 1700 hundred, in Erie County alone, who died from the virus.

“While we can never understand the pain of your loss. We grieve with you and to let you know we are here with you. Your loved one will not be forgotten,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

One of the 1,700 is Jason Kolin. The 40-year-old died in December of 2020. The wound, is still fresh for his family from Lackawanna.

“He'll come down and give me a nice cold hug and it's really awesome,” said Nancy Kolin, Jason’s mother.

Buildings in Downtown Buffalo will be lit in an amber color to remember the lives lost to COVID-19.

