Erie County prosecutors and public defenders to host Buffalo marijuana conviction expungement clinics

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that county prosecutors and public defenders will host two marijuana conviction expungement clinics in Buffalo.

The clinic will teach Erie County residents how to expunge or reduce marijuana-related convictions from their criminal records.

"Now that New York State has legalized recreational cannabis, we must act on behalf of the people whose lives have been unfairly impacted by a marijuana-related conviction on their criminal record," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said. "I hope to give a fresh start to our citizens who have been living with these criminal convictions by offering legal support to expedite the expungement or reduction process."

An expungement vacates a criminal conviction, which is basically as if the arrest never happened.

When a conviction is expunged, it will no longer appear on a criminal background check and does not need to be disclosed when applying for things like jobs, student loans, or housing.

Erie County residents who believe they have a marijuana-related conviction that should be expunged, are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming info clinics.

Those seeking an expungement or reduction have to sign and complete an application and financial eligibility form to allow legal experts to obtain a copy of court records and criminal history.

The first info clinic will be Thursday, Aug. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The second clinic will be Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Both clinics will be at Elim Christian Fellowship on 70 Chalmers Avenue in Buffalo.