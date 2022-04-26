Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Erie County proposes temporary cap on county's sales tax on gas

gas prices.jpg
WKBW
gas prices.jpg
Posted at 10:46 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 10:47:09-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some relief at the gas pump may be on the way to more Western New Yorkers.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced a resolution will be sent to the Erie County Legislature to temporarily cap the county's sales tax on gas.

According to Poloncarz, the resolution is to temporarily cap the county's sales tax on gas at $2 per gallon starting June 1. It would run from June 1, 2022 to February 2023 and the Erie County Office of Consumer Protection would monitor prices to ensure the savings are passed to motorists. The Erie County Legislature will meet on Thursday.

Earlier this month New York State passed a ‘Gas Tax Holiday’ in the state budget. On June 1, gas becomes 16 cents cheaper, per gallon, for all New Yorkers until the end of the year.

The state also let individual counties decide if they want to follow suit. On Monday Niagara County became the first in Western New York to do so. Niagara County's cap will be at $3 per gallon.

In Chautauqua County, there is a resolution that will be discussed and voted on during the Chautauqua County Legislature meeting Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine