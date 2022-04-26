Erie County proposes temporary cap on county's sales tax on gas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some relief at the gas pump may be on the way to more Western New Yorkers.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced a resolution will be sent to the Erie County Legislature to temporarily cap the county's sales tax on gas.

According to Poloncarz, the resolution is to temporarily cap the county's sales tax on gas at $2 per gallon starting June 1. It would run from June 1, 2022 to February 2023 and the Erie County Office of Consumer Protection would monitor prices to ensure the savings are passed to motorists. The Erie County Legislature will meet on Thursday.

Thank you to the legislators for their productive discussion on this topic. The temporary $2.00 cap on the county's sales tax per gallon of gasoline would run from June 1, 2022 through February 2023. @ErieOCP will monitor prices to ensure the savings are passed to consumers.2/2 pic.twitter.com/2G8e9Dbrew — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 26, 2022

Earlier this month New York State passed a ‘Gas Tax Holiday’ in the state budget. On June 1, gas becomes 16 cents cheaper, per gallon, for all New Yorkers until the end of the year.

The state also let individual counties decide if they want to follow suit. On Monday Niagara County became the first in Western New York to do so. Niagara County's cap will be at $3 per gallon.

In Chautauqua County, there is a resolution that will be discussed and voted on during the Chautauqua County Legislature meeting Wednesday.