Erie County prepares for first lake effect storm of season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The State Department of Transportation also said they are fully staffed with more than 400 plow and salt truck drivers, plus ten additional crew members that will offer support.

Crews will be working around the clock to help clear roads. But the DOT and Erie County are also reminding drivers to do their part and be prepared.

“You should have your car filled with appropriate goods including jumper cables, a blanket, hats, gloves because if you get stuck and you’re stuck on afraid for a bunch of hours, you don’t want to be wearing a lightweight coat with no gloves.”

Crews said it can take anywhere between five and eight hours to clear a route, so the name of the game here is patience.

At this point, county leaders said emergency operation centers will not be open --but that decision will be reassessed if need be.