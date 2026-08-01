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Erie County postpones '716 Celebrates: Stars, Stripes & Signers' due to severe weather forecast

716 CELEBRATES: STARS, STRIPES AND SIGNERS EVENT POSTPONED
WKBW
716 CELEBRATES: STARS, STRIPES AND SIGNERS EVENT POSTPONED
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County has announced it has postponed the "716 Celebrates: Stars, Stripes & Signers" on Buffalo's waterfront due to severe weather threats.

According to Erie County, the event was originally scheduled for August 2 but has been moved to Labor Day weekend.

"The decision was made due to the forecasted weather conditions and the likelihood of severe weather, including thunderstorms and the possibility of flash flooding," Erie County said.

"716 Celebrates: Stars, Stripes & Signers" is expected to feature live entertainment, history, family activities, and a fireworks finale over Buffalo's Inner Harbor.

Additional information will be announced in the near future. Updates will be posted here.

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