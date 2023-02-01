Erie County plans for an emergency alert system to warn the public of life-threatening storms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz took to Twitter Tuesday night to announce plans for an emergency alert system to alert the public of an approaching life-threatening storm.

The action the county is taking is in response to the 46 deaths that occurred in the county during the Blizzard of '22.

"After reviewing the actions and response taken to the Christmas Blizzard, our team has concluded if another similar life-threatening storm is approaching we need to take further proactive steps to warn the public," said Poloncarz.

The county executive continued on to say he has ordered Erie County Homeland Security and Emergency Services to begin preparing documents and other requirements to expedite the activation of an alert system notification to all phones, televisions, radios and other devices.

"This alert would be similar to an Amber Alert, but for when a future life-threatening storm approaches. Preparing the required documents and other items now will ensure we do not waste time in the future in getting out a needed warning to everyone in our community," said Poloncarz.

In addition, the county executive said he ordered Erie County Homeland Security and Emergency Services to prepare a rating system for blizzards, similar to hurricanes (1 to 5) based on National Weather Service forecasts. The rating system would be used for internal discussions and public messaging.