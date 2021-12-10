Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force to host series of free Narcan training sessions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force is hosting a series of free Narcan training sessions, starting this weekend.

The series is in response to a surge in the number of opioid overdose deaths that the county says was largely spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far in 2021, the county has confirmed 165 opioid-related overdose deaths, with another 120 cases pending; the total number of overdose deaths in 2020 was 246. The new trend, reversing gains made in the years from 2016 through 2019, where overdose deaths were nearly cut in half.

The county's upcoming training sessions will be held both virtually and in person to accommodate people's needs. Anyone who completes the training sessions will receive a free Narcan kit.

All in-person sessions will be held at the Erie County Fire Training Academy located at 3359 Broadway, Suite #2, Buffalo, NY 14227.



Below is a list of the dates the county is holding training sessions:

Virtual Sesssions



December 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 6:00 p.m.

January 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 9:00 a.m.

February 2022

Saturday, February 12, 2022 9:00 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022 6:00 p.m.



In-Person Sessions



December 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 6:00 p.m.

January 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 9:00 a.m.

February 2022

Thursday, February 10, 2022 6:00 p.m.



You can register for the county's Narcan training sessions here.



If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, the Erie County Department of Health has a number of resources available, including the following three hotlines:

