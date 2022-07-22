Erie County makes monkeypox vaccine available to those at risk of infection

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health and Evergreen Health are coordinating a two-day monkeypox vaccine clinic on Wednesday, July 27, and Thursday, July 28.

"With a limited supply of monkeypox vaccine available, we are reserving those doses for residents at the highest risk of infection," said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein.

The clinic will be held at Evergreen Commons, 67 Prospect Avenue in Buffalo.

County residents must meet New York State vaccine eligibility criteria in order to register for an appointment.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, those who are eligible for the monkey vaccine include:

- "Those at risk of recent exposure to monkeypox, including members of the gay, bisexual, transgender, and non-conforming community and other communities of men who have sex with men and who have engaged in intimate or skin-to-skin contact with others in the past 14 days areas where monkeypox is spreading.

- Individuals who have had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social networking experiencing monkeypox activity, including men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, digital app, or social event, such as a bar or party." Erie County Department of Health

Clinic attendees do not need to be Evergreen Health patients to receive the vaccine. Attendees must be 18 years or older and must bring a photo ID.

The New York State Department of Health has provided 600 doses of the monkeypox vaccine to Erie County.

A second dose vaccine clinic will be available on August 24 and 25 for those who have already received the first dose.

To register for an appointment, visit erie.gov/monkeypox