Erie County looking for volunteers to build inclusive playground

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County is calling on the City of Good Neighbors to help build a playground for kids of all abilities.

Construction on a new "Playground for All" at Chestnut Ridge Park is scheduled for August 6th and 7th. When completed, it'll be the first fully accessible playground for children in an Erie County Park.

The county needs your help building the playground as part of their Community Build Days. There are shifts open throughout the day at various times:

August 6: 8:30am - 12:30pm 1:00pm - 5:00pm 4:30pm - 7:00pm

August 7: 8:30am - 12:30pm 1:00pm - 5:00pm 4:30pm - 6:30pm



If you are available for any of those shifts and would like to volunteer, click here to sign up.