Erie County Legislature votes in favor of resolution calling on release of Bills stadium study

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Legislature has unanimously passed a resolution directing Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, and New York State to release their study on a potential new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that the state is still waiting on the results of the study on a replacement stadium, and kept the open the possibility of a new stadium in downtown Buffalo.

"We're studying all the options, I'm thinking about this constantly, I'm talking to people behind the scenes to try and get information, but we'll make the right decision for the people of Western New York," Gov. Hochul said.

Minority Leader Lorigo said, “This is a positive step toward transparency in dealing with a new stadium. Taxpayers we represent deserve to know what’s going on, especially surrounding a project this size that will likely involve public dollars. However, my colleagues across the aisle struck down an amendment I put forth that would require more representation from the Legislature during negotiations. It is our duty as legislators to make decisions that best serve the people we represent. As I’ve said all along, we should have a seat at the table.”

Legislator Greene said, “This is a project that will have a huge economic impact on Erie County and those documents shouldn’t be kept from the public. I am glad we voted in support of this resolution today and would like to see more transparency in this process moving forward. “

Legislator Todaro said, “It doesn’t make sense to conduct these negotiations behind closed doors. As a legislator, I represent tens of thousands of people. Having a seat at the negotiating table gives us an opportunity to relay information to our constituents. I am disappointed some of my colleagues disagree, but I believe calling for the stadium study to be released publicly is a step in the right direction.”

Legislator Mills said, “The current Bills stadium sits in Orchard Park, which makes up part of my legislative district. Regardless of what the plans are with the new stadium, it will impact ECC South and it will impact taxpayers in this community and beyond. As legislators, we need to know what’s going on before we vote on a final product.”

The lease on Highmark Stadium ends after the 2022 season.