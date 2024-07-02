Erie County Legislature to hold public hearing on term limits for county officials

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Happening today, neighbors in Erie County can voice their opinions on term limits for Erie County officials.

The county legislature is hosting a public meeting to hear how you feel about those limits, and adjusting the length of terms for legislators.

The current proposal would move county legislators from two-year to four-year terms and set a cap of a total three terms for county executive, comptroller, sheriff, clerk, and district attorney.

Right now, there is no cap on how many times someone can hold each position.

The public hearing will start at 6p.m. at the Old County Hall on Franklin Street.