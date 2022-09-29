Erie County Legislature Republicans propose eliminating home heating fuel tax

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Legislature Republicans presented Thursday a proposal to eliminate a sales tax on home heating fuels, a tax that has been in effect since 1965.

If the proposal is approved by the entire legislature, it would rid of the 4.75% sales tax on all home heating fuel bills in the county.

Industry analysts predict that this upcoming winter season will be the most expensive year yet when it comes to home heating bills.

Legislators began exploring the issue when a constituent became concerned with the rising cost of oil to heat their home.

A vote on the proposal will be pushed during the next legislature session on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 12 p.m.