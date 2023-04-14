Erie County Legislature calling for a crackdown on co-mingling events on Chippewa

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Legislature calling for a crackdown on co-mingling events after an uptick in youth violence in Chippewa.

Officials tell 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that Chippewa is the only place where amusement bars can’t co-mingle without the permission of city council.

“We’re asking the stakeholders, and the downtown business districts and residence and city council to come together to have a robust decision about how co-mingling actually happens,” says Erie County Legislature Howard Johnson.

Amusement bars like Venu or Bottoms Up would have to get the thumbs up from the city to allow people from the age of 18 to 20 years old to party with those of age.

Some like Alexus Garcia who works on the Chippewa strip wouldn’t mind for lawmakers make a change.

“I remember before I turned 21 I used to go out and party at Bottoms Up and stuff,” she says. “It is a good thing, but there are bad moments and bad things that can come with this as well. Now that I am of age it would be smart to abolish this.”

Garcia also has safety concerns about co-mingling.

“There can be creeps out there and besides that 18-year-olds shouldn't be experiencing and being out here until four in the morning,” Garcia says. “While they have school the next day and partying with the grown-ups that are 30 years old.”

Elected District Council Member Darius Pridgen breaks down the regulations.

“Chippewa right now is the only place where they have to ask for permission,” he says. “If there’s any other place where they have that amusement license they can have co-mingling without any notification to the city, without any permission from the city.”

Pridgen even says that several of those amusement bars on Chippewa have applied for co-mingling events since we’re all heading to some summertime fun.

“But they’ve applied for so many that I don’t feel comfortable approving them all,” Pridgen says. “So we’re going to meet next week along with the stakeholders in that area.”

Pridgen says there will be a trial run for a couple of nights on Chippewa before approving the co-mingling requests.