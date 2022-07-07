BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Legislature has approved the Erie County Sheriff's plan to establish a Behavioral Threat Assessment Team.

The sheriff's office announced the plan on June 9 following the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. The mission of the team, according to the sheriff's office, is to form a team with diverse expertise and access to resources dedicated to identifying and closing threat gaps in Buffalo and Erie County.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia released the following statement in response to the legislature approving the plan: