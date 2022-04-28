Erie County Legislature approves one-year pilot program to increase security at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Legislature has approved a one-year pilot program to increase security at the Walden Galleria. The measure passed the Legislature by a vote of 7-4.

The program will provide two Erie County probation officers twice a week, both after hours and on weekends. A similar program was successful in Onondaga County at Destiny Mall and was requested by mall ownership. The goal of the program "is to reduce negative behavior and engage in non-confrontational, violence de-escalation and preventative interventions."

Pyramid Management Group, which owns the Walden Galleria, is required to fully reimburse taxpayers for the full cost of the probation officers’ time, including additional fringe benefit costs.