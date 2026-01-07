Erie County leaders propose laws in response to Wegmans facial recognition technology

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Earlier this week, we told you that Wegmans confirmed it is using facial recognition technology at what it calls "elevated risk" stores — but it wouldn't specify which locations qualify or what makes them higher risk.

In New York City, signs posted at store entrances inform shoppers that their biometric data may be collected, but outside the city, there are no similar disclosure laws.

In a statement to 7 News, Wegmans said the technology is only one investigative tool and that decisions are never made using facial recognition alone. A spokesperson said that the system scans faces and compares them to images of people previously flagged for misconduct.

The company said it does not collect eye scans or voice prints, does not share data with third parties, and keeps images only as long as necessary for security, though it does not provide an exact retention period.

It has been one of the most-read stories on our website this week, and now Erie County leaders are reacting to it as well.

On Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz wrote in a social media post: "I find it very troubling that Wegman's and other retailers are using facial recognition and other biometric technology to collect data on their customers."

He continued on to say he has directed his team to begin the process to pass a local law to "prohibit any public retailer or related entity from collecting such data and retaining it."

In addition to the county executive looking to prohibit retailers from collecting and retaining the data, two Erie County legislators have proposed laws to require retailers to clearly disclose when the technology is in use.

Erie County Legislator Lindsay Lorigo proposed the "Customer Biometric Privacy Act."

“This proposal isn’t about stopping technology — it’s about transparency. Every day we choose to opt in when we share personal information through our phones or apps. When biometric data is being collected in a store, customers should have that same awareness.” - Legislator Lorigo

Erie County Legislator Lawrence Dupre proposed the “Biometrics Transparency and Privacy Act."

"If you're walking into a store in Erie County and that business is scanning your face or collecting your voiceprint, you have a right to know about it before you walk through the door. This is about basic transparency and respect for consumers. Biometric data is uniquely sensitive, you can't change your face like you change a password. People deserve to know when it's being collected, and they deserve protection against it being sold to the highest bidder." - Legislator Dupre

We'll continue to follow this story as the proposals are discussed.