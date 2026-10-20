Erie County lawmakers propose gas tax cap as fuel prices rise

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County lawmakers have introduced a measure that would cap gas tax as fuel prices continue to climb.

Supporters said the proposal would limit the Erie County gas tax to $2. While officials acknowledge the move would save drivers a few cents per gallon, they say every bit of relief can help motorists facing higher costs at the pump.

If approved, the tax cap would take effect December 1 and remain in place indefinitely unless repealed by the Erie County Legislature.

County leaders say the measure is intended to provide financial relief to residents as fuel prices remain elevated