Erie County launches online portal to assist with identifying essential workers during major emergencies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County leaders came together on Thursday to announce the launch of a new online portal to help with identifying essential workers during major emergencies.

The county said the essential employee exemption portal is to be used by employers during winter storm events and other emergencies when a driving ban has been declared.

"The travel exemption portal will define specific categories of workers using a tiered concept to identify who would be exempt from a travel ban in order to commute to and from their place of employment. The list of essential employees will be reviewed annually and employers will be asked to provide updates when an essential employee’s work status changes for any reason that warrants removal from the exemption list," a release says.

Employees can access the form here.

“We are introducing this new online portal as a way for employers to identify essential employees who would be exempt from a travel ban if one were put in place during a major winter storm or some other major emergency. It is crucial to have essential and emergency workers who perform critical and necessary services to be able to travel to and from their workplaces. We hope to work with employers in determining whether an employee should have essential status and help eliminate any gray areas when it comes time to make travel decisions during a major weather event or some other type of catastrophe.” - Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz

The county said law enforcement officials can discipline motorists for violating a travel ban if the driver is not defined as an essential worker.

The categories include the following:

Law Enforcement/Public Safety



Police, fire and rescue, emergency medical services and search and rescue personnel

Workers who provide information about and access to emergency services

Workers who respond to abuse and neglect of individuals and who support childcare and protective service programs

Hazardous materials technicians or specialists

National Security sensitive operations

Healthcare



Emergency medical service workers

Urgent care workers

Nurses, home care workers and other inpatient and outpatient support workers

Workplace safety employees

Pharmacy staff (pharmacists, technicians, and equivalent)

Hospital and laboratory workers

Human services workers including social workers, nutritionists and case managers

Workers who perform cybersecurity functions at health care and public health facilities

Public Works



Workers involved in the operation and maintenance of public works facilities

Workers such as plumbers, electricians, carpenters and technicians who maintain basic safety and operations in these facilities

Highway/Roadway clearing equipment operators

Food and Agriculture



Farmers, ranch workers and farm support staff

Employees responsible for food safety and quality

Utilities, Waste, and Wastewater

