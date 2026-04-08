Erie County launches new survey to help improve services

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Erie County leaders want to hear from you about what they can do to better serve the community.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the county's new tool called "Envision Erie."

It lets residents of any town, city and village in the county give their perspective on services, priorities, and future plans.

Poloncarz says it's a way of connecting directly with the community and addressing residents' concerns head on.

"We often don't hear directly from our constituents on the services that we provide," Poloncarz said. "Are they happy with the services? Do they believe we could do a better job? Are there things that we should be focusing on that we are not focusing on in county government or no other government is locally that they feel that we should?"

You can fill out the survey here.

Paper surveys will also be available at community centers, senior centers and libraries around the county.