Erie County launches EMS to assist south towns

COLDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Barbara Abraham, of Colden, had a seizure four years ago there was no ambulance able to get there right away. Thankfully her son and husband work in the Colden Fire Department, but it's not that way for everyone who live in rural areas of Erie County.

“We’re talking sometimes 45 minutes, an hour or more," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

On Thursday Poloncarz and other leaders in the county launched a new ambulance service that will begin on Monday.

The service has a staff of ten, and two ambulances. Three more ambulances are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

The service will focus on areas highlighted below:

Erie County Map

"Lives will be saved," explained Poloncarz.

Nothing will change for the caller, just knowing there’s more help on the way.