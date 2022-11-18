Erie County issues state of emergency, travel ban due to winter storm

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County has issued a state of emergency and travel ban for the county, due to the incoming winter storm.
The state of emergency will be in effect as of 8 p.m. Thursday night, the travel ban will be in effect as of 9 p.m. Thursday night.
The travel ban will be reviewed Friday morning.
Due to the imminent storm, a State of Emergency has been declared for Erie County.— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 18, 2022
A Driving Ban will be in effect for ALL of Erie County as of 9 PM. Only those authorized for emergency travel are to drive.
We will reevaluate the location of the Driving Ban tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/7PIK7m1tmO