Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Erie County issues state of emergency, travel ban due to winter storm

poloncarz.jpg
WKBW
poloncarz.jpg
Posted at 8:12 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 20:12:17-05

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County has issued a state of emergency and travel ban for the county, due to the incoming winter storm.

The state of emergency will be in effect as of 8 p.m. Thursday night, the travel ban will be in effect as of 9 p.m. Thursday night.

The travel ban will be reviewed Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills