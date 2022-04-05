Watch
Erie County holds first in-person commissioners and department heads meeting since start of pandemic

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz
Posted at 12:34 PM, Apr 05, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Erie County held its first in-person commissioners and department heads meeting since the start of the pandemic.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made the announcement on Twitter and said "it is very good to have everyone back together."

Shortly after, Poloncarz tweeted the latest COVID-19 data for Erie County and said "new COVID-19 cases continue to increase, though hospitalization of COVID patients remains very low."

Based on data from the CDC, Erie County and the rest of Western New York, have "low" COVID-19 community levels. You can find the data here.

Poloncarz said "If you are concerned about COVID the best way to protect yourself is #GetVaccinated & #WearAMask when in public."

