Erie County holds first in-person commissioners and department heads meeting since start of pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Erie County held its first in-person commissioners and department heads meeting since the start of the pandemic.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made the announcement on Twitter and said "it is very good to have everyone back together."

Today we are holding the first in-person Commissioner and Department Heads Meeting for my administration since the pandemic began at our new @ErieCountyNY training center in Buffalo. It is very good to have everyone back together. pic.twitter.com/9q6eAYUuWL — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 5, 2022

Shortly after, Poloncarz tweeted the latest COVID-19 data for Erie County and said "new COVID-19 cases continue to increase, though hospitalization of COVID patients remains very low."

Based on data from the CDC, Erie County and the rest of Western New York, have "low" COVID-19 community levels. You can find the data here.

Poloncarz said "If you are concerned about COVID the best way to protect yourself is #GetVaccinated & #WearAMask when in public."