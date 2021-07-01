Erie County Holding Center inmate sentenced for punching defense attorney in the face

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga man has been sentenced to seven years in prison and three years post-release supervision for attacking his defense attorney during a meeting inside the Erie County Holding Center.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, 57-year-old Mark Dublino attacked his defense attorney at the holding center in March 2018.

Investigators say Dublino punched his defense attorney in the face numerous times before Erie County Sheriff’s deputies were able to intervene.

The district attorney says the defense attorney had several facial injuries.

Dublino was sentenced to one account of assault in the second degree.

“This defendant attacked his defense attorney while receiving legal advice in a criminal matter. His violent actions are completely unacceptable,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Dubino is serving a 107 year sentence after he was convicted of two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and numerous felony charges in a separate case for attacking his ex-girlfriend and two other people in June 2016.