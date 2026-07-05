Erie County Holding Center death investigated as homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An incarcerated man died Saturday morning at the Erie County Holding Center and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, just after 11 a.m., deputies responded to the Holding Center after the man was found unresponsive in his cell.

Jail Management Division staff, Buffalo Fire Department and AMR personnel attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead just before 12 p.m. Their name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office and the Office of the New York State Attorney General have been notified and potential suspects have been identified.

No arrests or charges have been announced and the investigation is ongoing.