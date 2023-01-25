Erie County Gun Violence Task Force and Behavioral Threat Assessment Team to promote gun safety

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The Erie County Gun Violence Task Force and Sheriff's Behavioral Threat Assessment Team have joined forces to promote gun safety across Erie County.

The Task Force will supply 100 gunlocks with information for the Team to use during interactions with the public.

“Gun safety and education can always be improved and I thank the Task Force and the Threat Assessment Team for working together to keep our community safer. Something as simple as a gun lock could save a life if that firearm fell into the wrong hands, so every measure, every action, every effort to better protect the public is worth it. Erie County is committed to preventing gun-related tragedies and partnerships such as this demonstrate that commitment.” - Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz

New York State penal law requires firearms to be stored securely when someone under the age of 16 could potentially access it. The owner of the firearm could face a $250 fine.

More information can be found here.