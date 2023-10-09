Erie County families facing post-pandemic homelessness

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County is housing hundreds of homeless people in the county shelter system. It’s an increase that comes as pandemic protections diminish.

A county spokesperson confirmed over 300 households, between 600-800 people, are using county assistance.

New York’s Tenant Safe Harbor Act protected tenants from eviction that failed to pay rent due to COVID-19 through January 2022.

Tenants with rent due passed that date aren’t eligible for protection. And New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program closed earlier this year. Renters face money from stimulus checks and other pandemic-era aid also disappearing.

Erie County is also seeing a high rate of eviction filings. In 2022, 8.2% of renter households faced evictions -- that's the 7th highest in New York State.

Erie County has relationships with six shelters and five hotels on contract. Eight hotels are used on an “as needed” basis, according to a county spokesperson.

The county is reimbursed by New York State 100 percent for families, while singles are reimbursed at 29 percent.