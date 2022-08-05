Erie County fair to provide additional sensory-friendly accommodations this year

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County fair will add more sensory-friendly accommodations for guests who may be overwhelmed while attending the fair.

Sensory kits that will include noise-canceling headphones, fidget spinners, pop-its, and soft toys will be available at the fair.

These kits will be available at the main office, security building, Friends of the Fair office, and the new sensory room during the entire duration of the fair.

The sensory room will serve to soothe an individual that may be overwhelmed while at the fair. The space will have ambient sound, calming lights, wall padding, weighted blankets, and a bubble wall feature.

A "Sensory Hours" day will also be hosted at the fair on Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be a much more toned-down version of the fair where rides will run without flashing lights, music, and the volume on speakers will be turned down.

The Erie County fair will run from Aug. 10 to Aug. 21.