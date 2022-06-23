Erie County Fair to honor firefighters, veterans and active military

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New this summer, the Erie County Fair will honor firefighters in addition to veterans and active military members in their annual recognition events.

Firefighters will be recognized in the all-new Firefighter Honoree Ceremony, showcasing one firefighter of any rank (including junior firefighters) each of the twelve days of the fair this August.

"We owe all firefighters a tremendous debt of gratitude for keeping us safe every day. We are pleased to recognize firefighters who answer their call to duty and selflessly serve their fellow citizens," Erie County Fair CEO Jessica Underberg said.

Individuals selected for this honor will exemplify positive characteristics of a member of the fire service with a notable record of service and achievements.

"Firefighters spend countless hours away from friends, family and loved ones to protect and serve their community, while expecting nothing in return,” Armor Volunteer Fire Company Chief Michael Ruesch said.

Firefighters join military members in the fair's fourth annual honor celebrations.

Veterans and active duty military will continue to be recognized at the daily Flag Retreat Ceremony.

Two special days are also planned to honor firefighters, veterans and service members at the fair:

Friday, Aug. 12, Firefighter's Day: Firefighter and auxiliary members will receive free admission to the Fair

They will also receive a $10 voucher for food, beverage, or ride tickets for the Strates Shows Midway



Sunday, Aug. 14, Veterans Day: Veterans, active military, and auxiliary members will receive free admission to the Fair

They will also receive a $10 voucher for food, beverage, or ride tickets for the Strates Shows Midway



Daily honorees for the Firefighter Honoree Ceremony and the Flag Retreat Ceremony will be chosen from public nominations.

Nomination forms are available at ECFair.org. They are due by July 20.

The Erie County Fair will be held Aug. 10-21, 2022.