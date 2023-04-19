Erie County Fair to hold one-day admission flash sale

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Fair organizers announced an admission flash sale will be held online on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The sale will take place on the fair's website and adult admission tickets will be available for $13.50.

"We are thrilled to offer this admission flash sale to our loyal patrons. We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the fair and all it has to offer, at an affordable price." - Jessica Underberg, Erie County Fair CEO

There will be a limit of eight tickets per person.